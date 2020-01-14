Pioneer Valley Women’s March coming to downtown Springfield this Saturday

(Mass Appeal) – The Pioneer Valley Women’s March is in a new location this year – headed to downtown Springfield to spread the message of unity, empowerment, and more. Organizers Jeannette Rivera and Cathy McNally joined us with more information.

According to McNally, the march was moved from Northampton to Springfield in order to engage sister cities in the effort. Rivera added that it’s much more than a march – there’s a pep rally, march, rally and community activist fair – a great place to connect with other women and get more involved in your community.

The Pioneer Valley Women’s March is taking place on Saturday, January 18th. The march kicks off the day at noon at the Northgate Center, 1985 Main St. in Springfield. For more information, please visit PioneerValleyWomensMarch.org.