NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Williamsburg is being charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with the death of a bicyclist who died after being hit by a car in Northampton.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Laurie Loisel, 23-year-old Haley Kelly-Sherette is being arraigned Friday in Northampton District Court in connection with the death of 69-year-old Charles Braun. The investigation revealed Kelly-Sherette failed to stop for a stop sign and was using Facetime while driving.