(Mass Appeal) – If you’re ever looking for an impressive, yet quick appetizer, we’ve got the right thing for you! Betty Rosbottom, Cookbook Author and Chef, is here to show us a delicious Pistachio and Goat Cheese Grapes recipe.
Ingredients
1/2 cup (2 1/2 ounces) shelled pistachios, salted or unsalted
Scant 1/2 tsp kosher salt, optional
6 ounces creamy goat cheese
1 1/2 tbsp finely chopped mint plus several sprigs for garnish
20 green seedless grapes, rinsed and patted dry
Directions
- Place the pistachios in a plastic bag and crush them coarsely with a meat pounder or a rolling pin. If the nuts were not salted, add a scant 1/2 teaspoon salt to the bag and shake to mix. Then spread the nuts on a dinner plate. Place the goat cheese in a medium bowl and with a table fork combine it with the chopped mint.
- Scoop out about 1/2 tablespoon of the goat cheese mixture and press it evenly over all surfaces of a grape. Then roll the grape for a few seconds in the palms of your hands until the coating is smooth and even. Roll the grape in the pistachio mixture and place it on a large plate. Repeat with the remaining grapes. (The grapes can be prepared two days ahead. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Bring the grapes to room temperature 15 minutes before serving.)
- When ready to serve, use a sharp knife to halve the grape balls and arrange the halves on a serving tray. Garnish the platter with one or two mint sprigs. Pass a platter of the grapes with small cocktail napkins.