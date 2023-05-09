(MASS APPEAL) – With spring upon us and the summer season quickly approaching, you want to make sure your outdoor living space is ready for entertaining. Joining me is Cambridge Pavers CEO and President, Charles Gamarekian, to help you start the process.

How do you envision yourself using this space?

Are you looking for a quiet space to relax and unwind? Consider a firepit and water feature!

Will you be entertaining guests often? Create outdoor entertainment areas for family and friends with amenities like an outdoor kitchen, pavilion, fire pit, and so much more!

Consider creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor, creating an illusion of more space within your home!

Are you renovating on a budget?

When renovating your outdoor space consider prioritizing the changes that will have the

greatest impact first – the things that will get the most bang for your buck! Small changes can

have a dramatic effect as well. Even if you cannot execute the whole project all at once, just

know that setting small goals will help you stick to your budget while still creating the outdoor

space of your dreams!

Ideas and inspiration for building your dream outdoor space

Once you set a goal for your outdoor space, designing and planning is as easy as 1, 2, 3!

Start out by visiting cambridgepavers.com and take a look through the design gallery or the Cambridge brochure. Here, you can find real projects created by other homeowners and

our DesignScape Visualizer which will help you virtually design your dream outdoor project.

Cambridge also has a strong presence on social media platforms including Pinterest, Instagram,

Houzz and Facebook where more inspiration can be found!

Sponsored by: Cambridge Pavers