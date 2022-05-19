(Mass Appeal) – The excitement of professional hockey continues at the MassMutual Center in Springfield as the Thunderbirds take on the Charlotte Checkers after quickly dismissing the Wilkes-Barre Penguins. Back with us now for a segment sponsored by the Springfield Thunderbirds is Team President Nate Costa!

The third round begins Sunday, May 22nd at 3:05pm at the MassMutual Center. Game two will be Wednesday, May 25th at 7:05pm. Tickets are available, but going very quickly at springfieldthunderbirds.com.