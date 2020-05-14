Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association Celebrates 150 Years of preserving local history

(Mass Appeal) – One of the country’s oldest historical society’s is celebrating 150 years. The Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association, founded in May of 1870, preserves colonial-era culture and Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, joined us with more.

PMVA has never stopped growing and runs the Memorial Hall Museums, library, Indian House Children’s Museum and much more. The organization actively partners with schools, state parks and other organizations to share the area’s rich history.