Poker Run to support Christina’s House

Christina’s House invites you to their 1st Annual Poker Run. Come out to enjoy a great motorcycle ride and support a phenomenal organization. Here to tell us all about the event is Shannon Mumblo, Executive director of Christina’s House.

Funds raised from this event will benefit all the families who reside at Christina’s House. The house is supported primarily by donations and fundraising events. The event will have Rock 102 DJ Steve Nagle and there will be food, raffles and a few other fun things planned

The poker run is happening on Saturday, June 22nd at Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Registration begins at 8:30. For more information, visit www.Christinashouse.org