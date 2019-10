Bob Flaherty and Denise Vozella, from WHMP, squared off against us in a quick game of doubles while we previewed Pongathon 2019.

NAME: Pongathon 2019

DATES & TIMES: Oct 18 7AM to 8PM

ABOUT EVENT: Fundraiser for Immigration Protection project of WMass. Participants pay fee to challenge Bill Newman & Bob Flaherty. Also Denise Vozella & Bob will face Monte & Bill in challenge match

LOCATION: Zing! Table Tennis Ctr. 122 Pleasant St. Easthampton

For more information, you can head to WHMP.com