Pork sandwich with apple Brussel slaw and spicy honey mustard

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - Two “Stop the Spread” free COVID testing locations in Holyoke will be closed over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Holyoke Board of Health, the Holyoke locations will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. The Holyoke Community College testing site will be closed Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26. They will reopen for testing on Saturday, November 27 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.