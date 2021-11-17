Pork sandwich with apple Brussel slaw and spicy honey mustard

(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for the ultimate fall comfort food you have come to the right place! Dan Whalen from the blog The Food In My Beard is here to show us how to make a breaded pork chop sandwich with brussel sprout and apple slaw.
Ingredients:
12 ounces trimmed brussel sprouts
1 apple
juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 clove garlic, grated
salt and pepper
Sauce
1/2 cup dijon mustard
1/2 cup honey
1/4 cup sriracha
Pork
4 1 inch thick pork chops
1 cup flour
2 large eggs
1 cup breadcrumbs
oil for frying
1 loaf of cranberry pecan bread (or something similar)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Use a knife, food processor, or mandoline slicer to thinly slice the brussel sprouts. Put them into a large bowl.
- Remove the core from the apple and slice it thin. Add to the bowl with the sprouts.
- Add the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper to the bowl and toss to combine. Cover and set aside until ready to use.
- Mix the mustard, honey, and sriracha in a bowl and stir to combine. Cover and set aside until ready to use.
- Place the pork between two pieces of parchment paper and pound until about half as thin as it was. Repeat with each chop.
- Put the flour in one bowl, the eggs in another, and the breadcrumbs in a third. Beat the eggs until smooth.
- Season the pork with salt and pepper, and one by one, dredge with the flour first, then the eggs, then the breadcrumbs, to fully coat.
- Pour about a half inch of peanut oil into a large frying pan and turn it to medium high heat. Pan fry the pork in batches to golden brown on both sides. Remove to a wire rack or paper towel to cool.
- Build the sandwiches, starting with the bread, then some sauce, then the pork chop, then more sauce, then the slaw, then the top bread. Serve.