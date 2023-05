(MASS APPEAL) – By now, we have all seen digitally altered photo’s on TV and social media showing how coffee, tea, and wine can dampen your smile over time. If this is you, have you tried Power Swabs? Today we have Scott DeFalco from Power Swabs to discuss the top reasons why people haven’t tried Power Swabs yet.

Special Mother’s Day offer: 50% off with FREE shipping and free Quick Stick

CALL 800-271-0515 or visit powerswabs.com

Sponsored by: Sheer Science