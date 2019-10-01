Pregame Block Party to open the season for the Springfield Thunderbirds

(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Thunderbirds kick off their 4th season with a big Pregame Block Party. Nathan Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds joins us with the details.

The Pregame Block Party will fill Court Square in downtown Springfield on Saturday, October 5th from 4 PM – 6 PM. Then head over to The MassMutual Center where the celebration continues before players take the ice against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05 PM.

It’s not too late to get your season passes. There are many different combinations for fans. For more information, visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-4625.

