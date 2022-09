(Mass Appeal) – If you’re at the 2022 Big E you have to stop by the Better Living Center and speak with the folks at Premier Exterior and Design about getting work done on your house. About a week ago we met with Jon Shrair, Customer Experience Officer with the company to talk about the project they did at the New England Grange building and now we’re going to hear more about the company.

This segment was sponsored by Premier Exterior and Design