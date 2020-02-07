Breaking News
Prep this slow cooker herbed chicken meal in minutes

(Mass Appeal) – If you’ve got a busy evening with no time to prepare for dinner, take a few minutes in the morning to prepare a healthy dinner in your slow cooker! Lucy Morton is a nurse and functional medicine health coach and she shows us just how easy it can be to have dinner waiting when you get home.

Herbed Chicken and Vegetables

INGREDIENTS:
1 lb of new red potatoes halved
4 medium carrots peeled and cut in 1 inch pieces
1 medium onion cut into wedges (yellow or red)
½ cup of chicken broth
1 teaspoon of salt
½ teaspoon of black pepper
8 bone in chicken thighs/legs
1 ½ teaspoons of Italian seasoning
½ teaspoon of garlic powder or 1 -2 cloves of garlic
Chopped parsley

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a 5 to 6 quart slow cooker, combine potatoes, carrots, onion, broth, ½ teaspoon of salt and ¼ teaspoon of pepper. Place chicken on top. Sprinkle the tops with the Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and remaining salt and pepper.
  2. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours.
  3. Strain the cooking liquid. Serve the chicken and vegetables. You can drizzle it with some of the cooking liquid and pour over the top of the chicken and vegetables. Top with parsley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

