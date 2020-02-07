Prep this slow cooker herbed chicken meal in minutes

(Mass Appeal) – If you’ve got a busy evening with no time to prepare for dinner, take a few minutes in the morning to prepare a healthy dinner in your slow cooker! Lucy Morton is a nurse and functional medicine health coach and she shows us just how easy it can be to have dinner waiting when you get home.

Herbed Chicken and Vegetables

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb of new red potatoes halved

4 medium carrots peeled and cut in 1 inch pieces

1 medium onion cut into wedges (yellow or red)

½ cup of chicken broth

1 teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of black pepper

8 bone in chicken thighs/legs

1 ½ teaspoons of Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon of garlic powder or 1 -2 cloves of garlic

Chopped parsley

DIRECTIONS: