Prepare to be impressed by this Cirque du Soleil act

(Mass Appeal) – Cirque du Soleil has a dazzling show on ice coming to the DCU Center in Worcester tonight. here with a preview of AXEL are Alexis Bernatchez and Julie Desmarais.
Cirque du Soleil AXEL runs from December 5th through December 8th.
by: Kathy BunnellPosted: / Updated:
(Mass Appeal) – Cirque du Soleil has a dazzling show on ice coming to the DCU Center in Worcester tonight. here with a preview of AXEL are Alexis Bernatchez and Julie Desmarais.
Cirque du Soleil AXEL runs from December 5th through December 8th.