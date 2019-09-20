Prepare your home for autumn with Gutter-Shield from Nescor

(Mass Appeal) – Leaves in your gutters can cause inconvenience for homeowners and damage to your home. Mickey Harris from Nescor introduces us to Gutter-Shield. It’s a new product that will stop leaves and other debris from causing a backup in your gutters.

The system is maintenance free and can help protect your home from water damage. Nescor offers free in-home estimates.

You can visit Nescor at their booth in The Big E’s Better Living Center. You can also learn more at their website, www.nescornow.com or by calling (888) 637-2671.

Promotional consideration provided by Nescor.