(Mass Appeal) – As we get closer to the time when students return to the classroom, it is incumbent on parents and guardians to make sure your little loved ones are prepared to succeed. A fun way to get them back in the mode of learning is to enroll them in an exciting field trip to the Springfield Museums. Here with more is Anne Thalheimer, aka Dr. T, a Science Educator from the Springfield Museums.
Prepare your kids for a successful school year with these fun field trips
by: Patrick Berry
Posted:
Updated: