(Mass Appeal) - No one wants to suffer the hardship of poor credit - especially when you are applying for a mortgage or a new car loan. But if you find yourself at the low end of a FICO score, there are ways to raise it. Todd, from Cambridge Credit, joined us in studio 1A with more.

According to Todd, your FICO score is the recognized authority in the credit scoring business. Scores range from 300-850 and anything 600 or below is considered poor, so the higher your number is, the better off you will be.