Preventing and treating common sports injuries

(Mass Appeal) – It’s soccer, football, and 5K running season, and injuries can happen when you’re trying to stay active. Louise Cardellina, PA from American Family Care joins us with some advice on preventing injury and when to seek treatment.

Most common fall sports injuries are fractures, sprains, strains and concussions. Pre-participation physicals for young athletes can go a long way in identifying issues that might otherwise lead to a potential injury.

Warming up and cooling down after activities reduces the risk of muscle sprains and strains, and wearing the appropriate protective gear for each sport is key. Athletes should receive prompt medical attention for injuries.

Relatively small injuries can turn into big problems without appropriate treatment, and others may be more serious than they initially appear. Consult a medical professional and follow their treatment instructions for the fastest and most complete recovery possible.