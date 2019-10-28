Preventing Halloween treats from playing tricks on your teeth

(Mass Appeal) – Halloween is frightening – but what candy can do to your teeth is really scary. Dr. Kelly Bouchard of Bouchard Dental joined us with tips on how to keep your mouth healthy in light of Halloween.

Dr. Bouchard noted that some candies are better than others – dark chocolate is the best and sugary gummy candy, which sticks to your teeth longer, is the worst.

She said that our saliva is naturally developed to protect our teeth, so do not wait long after you eat dinner to enjoy your candy – because that’s when saliva is most actively being created and it’s important for your teeth to get the benefits. Similarly, one should wait about 20-30 minutes after eating candy to brush your teeth, so you get the maximum benefits of your saliva.