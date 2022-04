(Mass Appeal) – April is Autism Awareness Month and the 31st Annual Autism Connections Conference is coming up soon. Here to talk more about it is Rhonda Setkewitch from Pathlight Group.

This virtual event will be held Thursday, April 28th, 2022. Participants will be able to hear from two keynote speakers; Alix Generous and Jed Baker.

For more details and to register, please visit the Autism Connections Conference page online.