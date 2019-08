(Mass Appeal) – Nashville rising star Jenny Tolman will be performing tonight at MGM Springfield. Her debut album There Goes The Neighborhood has been generating a lot of buzz in the industry.

She joins us in Studio 1A to talk about her unique album concept. Then she performs her original song “High Class White Trash”.

You can catch Jenny live in concert tonight, August 22nd at 7 PM at the plaza at MGM Springfield. The free concert includes American Idol winner Maddie Poppe.