(MASS APPEAL) – Named as one of the world’s great sporting venues, Saratoga Race Course held its first thoroughbred race just a month after the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. Since then the upstate New York track has been hosting families and racing enthusiasts for an amazing day of fast paced fun. Pat McKenna, VP of Communications for the New York Racing Association, is with me now to talk about what you can expect when visiting this year.

2023 Racing Season at Saratoga

Racing season runs from Thursday, July 13th through Labor Day Weekend.

You can learn more and plan your visit by going to nyra.com/saratoga

Sponsored by: New York Racing Association