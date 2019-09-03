Preview the 171st annual Franklin County Fair

Breaking News
(Mass Appeal) – The Franklin County Fair is happening this weekend! Mass Appeal will be live from the fair on Friday so be sure to tune in. But first, Steve DeJoy and Pirate Man Dan give us a sneak peek at this year’s lineup, plus a magic trick!

The Franklin County Fair starts on Thursday, September 5th and runs through Sunday, September 8th. It is located at 89 Wisdom Way in Greenfield.

This year’s theme is “Let the Good Times Grow”. For a complete lineup of the fair’s events and entertainment, visit the Franklin County Agricultural Society’s website at www.FCAS.com.

