Preview the 17th Annual Chicopee Rotary Car Show

The Chicopee Rotarians’ motto is “Service Above Self”. Their community outreach includes providing seniors with smoke detectors, fundraising for scholarships, and providing financial support to many other local organizations.

You can help their mission on June 23rd and enjoy lots of cool vehicles at their Car Show. The show will be held at Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, 295 Burnett Road in Chicopee from 9 AM – 2 PM. The event is free but donations to support the Rotarians are welcome. For more information visit www.ChicopeeRotary.org