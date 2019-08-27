Preview the Big E Road Races and a Sip and Slide fundraiser

(Mass Appeal)- If you can’t wait for The Big E to return, get a preview of the fair at their upcoming road races or a Giant Slide-themed FUN-draiser! Nancy Delson and Elena Hovagimian join us with more.

The Big E 5K, Scramble, and Kids Fun Run happens on Friday, August 30th. For more information or to register, visit www.TheBigE.com/TheBig5K.

Enjoy an evening of food and cocktails followed by unlimited trips down the iconic Giant Slide on Thursday, September 5th. The fun starts at 5 PM at the slide. For more information, visit www.TheBigE.com/sipandslide.