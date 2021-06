BOSTON (State House News Service) - The Gaming Commission began Thursday to wade through a complex proposed real estate transaction that would boil down to the MGM Springfield land and property being sold to MGM's real estate investment trust for $400 million and it being leased back to MGM Resorts for $30 million annually to continue to operate the casino.

When the transaction was announced, the real estate investment trust - MGM Growth Properties - said it expected no change to MGM Springfield's "employees, vendors, customers, and the community." Even if the sale and change could have no significant impacts on the operations of the casino, the first to open under the Bay State's 2011 expanded gaming law, the Gaming Commission must scrutinize each of the various moving parts and vote on whether to approve the transfer.