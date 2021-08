(Mass Appeal) – The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is rolling into the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Friday August 13th at 8pm and Saturday August 14th at 7pm. Today, we got the chance to speak with Michael Lane, who is currently ranked number one on the tour.

Lane talked about how he prepares for each ride, and what it takes to become a professional bull rider.

Tickets to this weekend’s events are on sale now at massmutualcenter.com.

Segment sponsored by: Professional Bull Riders