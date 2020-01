(Mass Appeal) – The Greater Springfield area is the #1 Asthma Capital in the whole country and the Public Health Institute of Western MA has a free program to help those suffering from this long-term disease of the lungs.

Sarita Hudson, Director of Programs & Development, and Victoria Ramos, research associate at the Public Health Institute of Western MA share with us some important information on how asthma sufferers can take advantage of this program to aid them in managing their asthma.