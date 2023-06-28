(Mass Appeal) – You know the saying, beach hair don’t care! But you should be caring about your hair in the summer, since sun exposure, chlorine, or salt water can be damaging. How? Basia Belz, owner of Vivid Hair Salon & Spa, is here to explain.
by: Kayla Hevey
Posted:
Updated:
(Mass Appeal) – You know the saying, beach hair don’t care! But you should be caring about your hair in the summer, since sun exposure, chlorine, or salt water can be damaging. How? Basia Belz, owner of Vivid Hair Salon & Spa, is here to explain.