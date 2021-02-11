Protecting your pets during colder months

(Mass Appeal)- Cold weather poses several safety risks for our furry family members. Lee Chambers, Media Relations and Development Specialist at Dakin Humane Society, shared several important tips to make sure your pets stay safe and warm in the winter.

Keep pets indoors when possible If it’s too cold for you, it’s likely too cold for your pets. Don’t keep your pets outdoors for long periods of time. Short-coated dogs may need a coat or sweater. Rabbits should be kept inside year-round.

Cold cars Just as hot cars in the summer are a danger for pets, so are cold cars in the winter. Don’t leave your pet alone while you dash into stores for “just a minute.” Have someone in the car with the heat on, or leave your pet home while you run errands.

Care for your pet’s feet/legs/belly Salt and other chemicals used to melt ice and snow can harm your pet’s feet. Gently rub the bottom of your pet’s paws (and if your pet is low to the ground, their legs and belly too) with a damp towel to remove these irritants after a walk. Buy dog boots to prevent paw irritation during winter weather. You should also look for signs that your pet’s feet are uncomfortably cold, which could include them frequently lifting up their paws, whining, or stopping during walks.

Use leashes when walking near water Keep pets on a leash when walking near frozen bodies of water so they don’t run onto the ice. If a pet falls through the ice, do not go onto the ice to rescue them. If you can’t reach your pet from shore, call 9-1-1 or go for help.

Keep antifreeze out of reach Many types of antifreeze have a sweet taste that can attract animals. Clean up any spills right away to avoid antifreeze poisoning.

Check your vehicle before starting the engine Parked vehicles can attract cats and small wildlife, which may crawl under the hood seeking warmth. Bang on your vehicle’s hood to scare away animals before starting your engine.

Recognize problems If your pet is whining, shivering, seems anxious, slows down or stops moving, seems weak, or starts looking for warm places to burrow, get them back inside quickly because these can be signs of hypothermia. Frostbite is harder to detect, and may not be fully recognized until a few days after the damage is done. If you suspect your pet has hypothermia or frostbite, consult your veterinarian immediately.



For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.