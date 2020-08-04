Protein-packed healthy homemade chocolate mousse to try at home

(Mass Appeal) – Craving chocolate? Satisfy your sweet tooth with this healthy version of chocolate mousse. Danielle Formaro is the Author of Add THIS to Your Plate, and she joins us with her recipe for a guilt-free dessert.

Guilt-free Chocolate Mousse

Prep time: 15-20 minutes Servings: 6

Ingredients

1/2 cup extra-dark, bitter-sweet

chocolate morsels (melted)

2 avocados (removed from

skin)

1 scoop chocolate protein

powder (1.5 oz.)

1⁄2 cup 0% fat Greek yogurt

1⁄2 cup almond milk

1⁄4 cup agave nectar

1⁄4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup strawberries for garnish (halved)

soy whipped cream (optional)

Directions

In a small saucepan on low heat, melt chocolate chip morsels. Be sure to stir frequently to avoid burning.

In a food processor or blender, combine your melted chocolate with the avocados, chocolate protein powder, yogurt, almond milk, agave nectar, salt, and vanilla. Process until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute.

Transfer to a bowl and cover and refrigerate 4-6 hours or overnight for a firmer mousse, or you can eat right away if you just can’t wait!

Serve with a swirl of soy whipped cream and a strawberry garnish.