(Mass Appeal) – If you feel stuck doing the same workout routine day after day… stop. It doesn’t have to be boring! Carol Palmer, a fitness class instructor at the Westfield Senior Center, is here to show you an easy way to pump up your workout.
by: Patrick Berry
Posted:
Updated:
(Mass Appeal) – If you feel stuck doing the same workout routine day after day… stop. It doesn’t have to be boring! Carol Palmer, a fitness class instructor at the Westfield Senior Center, is here to show you an easy way to pump up your workout.