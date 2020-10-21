Pumpkin Mac ‘n cheese: A delicious twist to a classic comfort food

(Mass Appeal) – Our friend Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, has a delicious twist to a classic fall comfort dish – pumpkin mac’ n cheese!

Pumpkin Mac and Cheese

By: Ashley Tresoline

1-pound short-cut pasta

1 cup pureed organic pumpkin

2 tsp. green onions, chopped

2 tbs. butter

2 tbs. olive oil

3 tbs. flour

1 ½ milk or non-diary milk

Pinch of nutmeg

½ pecorino Romano

½ cup sharp shredded cheese

1 tsp. dried sage

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Get a large pot of water boiling for the pasta on high heat. Drop pasta into salted water and cook 2 minutes shy of package instructions. For the cheese sauce, in a medium pan melt the butter with the olive oil over medium heat. Stir in the flour salt and pepper, cook about 1 minute. Add in the milk, pinch of nutmeg and dried sage over medium heat until thickened. Turn off heat and stir in the pumpkin and the cheese until melted. Add the cooked and drained pasta to the cheese sauce and stir to combine.

Note: Before draining the pasta take out ¼ cup of pasta water. If the cheese sauce is to thick you can add it to the sauce and pasta to thin.