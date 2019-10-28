Pumpkin spice cupcakes with fun toppings

(Mass Appeal) – Have fun decorating these delicious kid-approved cupcakes! Jessie-Sierra Ross from ‘Straight to the Hips, Baby’, a Cooking & Recipe blog brings us this recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

For the Cupcakes

Makes 24 cupcakes

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

15 ounces of pumpkin puree, homemade or store bought (look for ‘pure’ pumpkin puree if you get it from the store)

For the Frosting

2 (8 ounce) packages of cream cheese, slightly softened but still cool to the touch

1/2 cup of salted butter, slightly softened but cool to the touch

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon heavy cream (or half & half in a pinch)

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

DIRECTIONS:

For the Cupcakes

Preheat your oven to 350F and line 2 standard sized muffin pans with your favorite liners. Reserve.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, spices, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Whisk gently to combine. Place aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the eggs, sugar, oil, and pumpkin puree on low to medium speed for about three minutes. Slowly beat in the dry mix into the wet mix in several increments, until blended.

Using an ice cream scoop or cupcake scoop, fill the muffin liners to about 3/4 full.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until a tester toothpick comes out cleanly.

Allow the cupcakes to cool for 5 minutes in the pans on a wire cooling rack, then transfer out of the baking pan to the rack. Allow the cupcakes to cool completely before frosting.

For the Frosting

In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat together the cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and tablespoon of cream until well blended. About 3-4 minutes.

Next, slowly add the powdered sugar in four increments, blending completely before the next batch.

You want a slightly “stiff” frosting, but not dry. If the frosting is too dry, add a splash of cream. If too “loose”, add another 1/2 cup of powdered sugar.

Once blended to the appropriate texture, cover with plastic wrap and chill for 15-20 minutes. This will help with the piping.

Prepare your piping bag and choose a favorite tip. Gather up any candy decorations you would like to use (we did a combination of chocolate sunflower seeds, sprinkles, and Halloween candy).

After chilling your frosting, fill the piping bag and decorate.

Keep the cupcakes chilled until about 15 minutes before serving.