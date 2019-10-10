Pumpkin Week: A complete autumn dinner with pumpkin alfredo and biscuits

Breaking News
(Mass Appeal) – Pumpkin Week continues on Mass Appeal with this tasty fall meal Chef John Slattery joins us with his recipe for pumpkin alfredo with pumpkin biscuits.

Pumpkin Biscuits
Ingredients
1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
2-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup plus 1-1/2 teaspoons cold butter, divided
3/4 cup canned pumpkin
1/3 cup buttermilk
Directions
In a large bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine pumpkin and buttermilk; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened.
Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead 8-10 times. Pat or roll out to 1-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. biscuit cutter. Place 1 in. apart on a greased baking sheet.
Bake at 425° for 18-22 minutes or until golden brown. Melt remaining butter; brush over biscuits. Serve warm.

Pumpkin Alfredo
INGREDIENTS
12 oz. fettuccine
2 tbsp. butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
3/4 c. pumpkin puree
1/2 c. Cream
1/2 c. finely grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
1/2 tsp. chopped rosemary
1/4 tsp. grated nutmeg
2 tbsp. chopped parsley
DIRECTIONS
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook fettuccine according to package directions until al dente. Drain.
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in rosemary and pumpkin. Pour in milk and stir until evenly combined, then stir in Parmesan and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes, or until you reach your desired consistency.
Turn off heat and toss pasta in the sauce. Garnish with parsley and more Parmesan, if desired.

