Pumpkin Week: A complete autumn dinner with pumpkin alfredo and biscuits

Pumpkin Biscuits

Ingredients

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup plus 1-1/2 teaspoons cold butter, divided

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

1/3 cup buttermilk

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine pumpkin and buttermilk; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened.

Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead 8-10 times. Pat or roll out to 1-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. biscuit cutter. Place 1 in. apart on a greased baking sheet.

Bake at 425° for 18-22 minutes or until golden brown. Melt remaining butter; brush over biscuits. Serve warm.

Pumpkin Alfredo

INGREDIENTS

12 oz. fettuccine

2 tbsp. butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 c. pumpkin puree

1/2 c. Cream

1/2 c. finely grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

1/2 tsp. chopped rosemary

1/4 tsp. grated nutmeg

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

DIRECTIONS

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook fettuccine according to package directions until al dente. Drain.

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in rosemary and pumpkin. Pour in milk and stir until evenly combined, then stir in Parmesan and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes, or until you reach your desired consistency.

Turn off heat and toss pasta in the sauce. Garnish with parsley and more Parmesan, if desired.