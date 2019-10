(Mass Appeal) - The annual Cops & Bobbers, Hooks & Ladders fishing event happens tomorrow in Northampton. Staff Sergeant Patrick Moody and Firefighter Shawn Crimmins are here to tell us about this fun outreach event.

Northampton Cops & Bobbers, Hooks & Ladders vent takes place on Saturday, October 12th on the shores of Willow Pond in Look Park. Registration is at 9:30 and the fishing derby begins at 10 and runs until 2 PM. The event is free and equipment is available to borrow.