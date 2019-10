(Mass Appeal) – We took a trip to Donut Dip to see what it takes to make one of their most popular seasonal treats – the pumpkin donut!

Owner Paul Shields took us through the process which involves hand-cutting and frying donuts – all made with real pumpkin.

For the last step the donuts are slathered in a rich glaze. Donut Dip’s pumpkin donuts are a seasonal item and are only available through the holidays, so get them while they are hot!