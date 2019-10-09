Pumpkin Week: Creamy pumpkin risotto

(Mass Appeal) – We continue to get creative in the kitchen, this time it’s a recipe for pumpkin risotto by Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie.

Pumpkin Risotto

Ingredients:

4 cups low-sodium organic vegetable broth or chicken broth

4 tbs. olive oil

1 cup canned pure pumpkin

1 shallot, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 1/2 cups Arborio rice or medium-grain white rice

1/3 cup dry white wine (something you would enjoy drinking)

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano

1 bunch Lacinato kale, stemmed and chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

In a small saucepan heat the vegetable broth. In a small skillet heat 2 tbs. of olive oil over medium heat. Sauté kale until tender about 3-4 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Heat 2 tbs. olive oil in a heavy large saucepan over medium heat. Add the shallot and a pinch of salt. Cook until almost tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in the thyme. Add the rice and stir for 1 minute and it gives off a nutty aroma. Add the wine and simmer, stirring constantly, until completely absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of the broth and stir until almost completely absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes. Continue cooking the rice, adding the broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly and allowing each addition to absorb before adding the next. Add the pumpkin when you are at the half way mark. Cook until the rice is tender but still firm to the bite, and the mixture is creamy, 20 to 25 minutes. Mix in the Pecorino Romano check for salt and pepper before serving. Remove from the heat. Serve with sautéed kale on top and crumbled goat cheese. Optional: Add dried cranberries before serving.