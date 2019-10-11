Pumpkin Week: Delicious pumpkin hummus

(Mass Appeal) – Pumpkin Week had a strong finish with Cathie Cappa of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, who taught us how to make a healthy and delicious pumpkin hummus!

Pumpkin Hummus

1 – 14 oz can of chickpeas

2/3 cup of pumpkin puree

2 tbls tahini

2 cloves of garlic

tbls lemon juice

1 1/2 tbls extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 salt

1/4 tsp paprika

water to thin, if necessary

Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Option: fold in toasted pumpkin seeds. Serve with chips or cut vegetables.