Pumpkin Week: Delicious pumpkin hummus

(Mass Appeal) – Pumpkin Week had a strong finish with Cathie Cappa of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, who taught us how to make a healthy and delicious pumpkin hummus!
Pumpkin Hummus
- 1 – 14 oz can of chickpeas
- 2/3 cup of pumpkin puree
- 2 tbls tahini
- 2 cloves of garlic
- tbls lemon juice
- 1 1/2 tbls extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 salt
- 1/4 tsp paprika
- water to thin, if necessary
Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Option: fold in toasted pumpkin seeds. Serve with chips or cut vegetables.