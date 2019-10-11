Pumpkin Week: Delicious pumpkin hummus

(Mass Appeal) – Pumpkin Week had a strong finish with Cathie Cappa of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, who taught us how to make a healthy and delicious pumpkin hummus!

Pumpkin Hummus

  • 1 – 14 oz can of chickpeas
  • 2/3 cup of pumpkin puree
  • 2 tbls tahini
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • tbls lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 tbls extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 salt
  • 1/4 tsp paprika
  • water to thin, if necessary

Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Option: fold in toasted pumpkin seeds. Serve with chips or cut vegetables.

