Pumpkin Week: Dreamy Irish cream pumpkin spice cupcakes – for adults!

(Mass Appeal) – What’s one thing we learned today? The Irish Cream Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes from Jennifer Remillard of Sassy Mamas’ Delectable Cupcakes are amazing! Luckily, we have the recipe to share with you here:

Irish Cream Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

3 cups all-purpose flour, shifted

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp nutmeg

2 sticks (1 cup) of unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light brown sugar

4 large brown eggs

3/4 cups milk

1/4 cup pumpkin spice Irish Cream

Frosting

4 sticks (2 cups) unsalted butter

7 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1/2 cup of your favorite pumpkin spice Irish cream

Chopped pecans and cinnamon sticks for decorations

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.

Combine sifted flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

Measure out the milk and pumpkin spice Irish Cream. Set aside.

Measure out the pumpkin puree. Set aside.



In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine unsalted butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar, until it’s fluffy; about 3-5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beat until combined.

Next, add half of the dry ingredients and half of the milk and pumpkin spice Irish Cream. Beat to combine. Add remaining dry ingredients and the remaining liquid ingredients. Beat until combined – be careful not to over mix. Mix in the pumpkin puree.



Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 20 minutes, rotating them half way through if needed. Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.



Creating the Frosting and Decorating the Cupcakes:

In the bowl of electric mixer, beat unsalted butter for 3-5 minutes. Next, add sifted confectioners’ sugar and the pinch of salt. Then slowly pour in the pumpkin spice Irish Cream; beat until smooth and fluffy. Add more confectioner’s sugar if the frosting is too wet, add more pumpkin spice Irish Cream if it’s too dry.

Using a 1M decorating tip, frost the cupcakes. Sprinkle chopped pecans and insert a whole cinnamon stick.