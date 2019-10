(Mass Appeal) – We’ve made lots of things to eat with pumpkin – why not try a cocktail? Kristen McDowell from 350 Grill joined us to demonstrate how to make a pumpkintini.

McDowell starts with two ounces of vanilla vodka and RumChata and finishes it off with a real scoop of pumpkin pie (minus the crust).

After a vigorous shake, the drink is strained, poured into a martini glass and topped with whipped cream – cheers!