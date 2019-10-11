Pumpkin Week: Guilt and gluten-free Pumpkin brownies

(Mass Appeal) - The Westfield Theatre Group will present Murder Among Friends. Here to tell us more are Carol Palmer and Theresa Allie.

Murder Among Friends is a comedy murder mystery with adult language and themes. You can catch the performances on October 18, 19, & 25 at 7:30 PM or on October 26 at 2 PM & 7:30 PM at the Westfield Womens Club, 28 Court Street in Westfield.