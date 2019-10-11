Pumpkin Week: Guilt and gluten-free Pumpkin brownies

(Mass Appeal) – Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen demonstrated how to make gluten-free pumpkin brownies – which are utterly delicious! Pumpkin helps create a fantastic texture and cuts down on the fat content.
Vegan Pumpkin Brownies
- 1 cup gluten free flour blend and 1/2 tsp xanthan gum
- 3/4 cup organic white sugar
- 3 tbls brown sugar
- 3 tbls unsweetened coca powder
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 fine salt
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 1/2 level cup dairy-free semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1/4 liquid melted shortening
- 1/2 cup cooked pumpkin puree
- 1 tbls orange juice
- 2 tsp vanilla
Instructions
- Make sure to follow the steps in order of how the ingredients are listed to add in each step. This is important for the end result texture.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line an 8×8 square pan with parchment paper cut to lie flat going in both directions.
- In a large bowl, sift together the first six (dry) ingredients (flour through to salt).
- In a separate medium bowl, add the milk and chocolate chips and add to the microwave. Heat for 30 seconds, stir, then another 15 seconds and stir until completely smooth and melted.
- Add the coconut butter and whisk until smooth and then add the pumpkin, orange juice and vanilla and whisk again until smooth. It should be runny.
- Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the dry ingredients and gently whisk just until combined. Being careful not to over mix. It should be a smooth, but fairly thick batter. If you’d like an extra dose of chocolate, throw in some chocolate chips in the batter, or just sprinkle some on top.
- Add the batter to the pan and spread out the top evenly. Pick up the pan and jiggle it side to side so that the top evens out flat.
- Bake 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out completely clean from the center.