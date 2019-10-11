Pumpkin Week: Guilt and gluten-free Pumpkin brownies

(Mass Appeal) – Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen demonstrated how to make gluten-free pumpkin brownies – which are utterly delicious! Pumpkin helps create a fantastic texture and cuts down on the fat content.

Vegan Pumpkin Brownies

  • 1 cup gluten free flour blend and 1/2 tsp xanthan gum
  • 3/4 cup organic white sugar
  • 3 tbls brown sugar
  • 3 tbls unsweetened coca powder
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 fine salt
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk
  • 1/2 level cup dairy-free semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1/4 liquid melted shortening
  • 1/2 cup cooked pumpkin puree
  • 1 tbls orange juice
  • 2 tsp vanilla

Instructions

  1. Make sure to follow the steps in order of how the ingredients are listed to add in each step. This is important for the end result texture.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350°F and line an 8×8 square pan with parchment paper cut to lie flat going in both directions.
  3. In a large bowl, sift together the first six (dry) ingredients (flour through to salt).
  4. In a separate medium bowl, add the milk and chocolate chips and add to the microwave. Heat for 30 seconds, stir, then another 15 seconds and stir until completely smooth and melted.
  5. Add the coconut butter and whisk until smooth and then add the pumpkin, orange juice and vanilla and whisk again until smooth. It should be runny.
  6. Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the dry ingredients and gently whisk just until combined. Being careful not to over mix. It should be a smooth, but fairly thick batter. If you’d like an extra dose of chocolate, throw in some chocolate chips in the batter, or just sprinkle some on top.
  7. Add the batter to the pan and spread out the top evenly. Pick up the pan and jiggle it side to side so that the top evens out flat.
  8. Bake 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out completely clean from the center.

