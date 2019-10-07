Pumpkin Week: Healthy muffins the kids will love

(Mass Appeal) - Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge, joined us in Studio 1A to demonstrate how to use warm pumpkin-inspired colors to create a natural and glowy fall look.

Rivera used matte and shimmery eye shadows strategically placed on the eye. Shimmer, she said, should be placed on the brow bone and the inner corner of the eyes, by the nose.