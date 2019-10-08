Pumpkin Week: Homemade ravioli with Brussels sprouts and bacon

(Mass Appeal) – Dan Whalen, blogger from The Food in my Beard, celebrated Pumpkin Week with us by showing us his amazing recipe for homemade pumpkin ravioli – topped with Brussels sprouts and bacon.

Pumpkin Ravioli with Brussel Sprouts and Bacon

  • 3 cups flour
  • 4 eggs
  • salt
  • 3 cups cubed pumpkin
  • 1 shallot cut into quarters
  • 1/2 tsp nutmeg
  • 5 sage leaves
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 pound brussel sprouts, into quarters
  • 10 strips of bacon, diced
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1/2 cup of heavy cream
  1. Mix the flour and eggs in a bowl with the salt. Mix well and knead for 5 minutes to form a smooth ball. Cover with plastic wrap and store in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Preheat oven to 400. Add the pumpkin to a baking sheet with some oil and the shallot. Mix it well until coated. Roast for about 30 minutes until the pumpkin is tender. Add to a bowl and add in the sage and nutmeg. Blend until smooth with a hand blender. Stir in an egg and the Parmesan cheese. Chill this mixture and add to a piping bag.
  3. Roll the dough out in a pasta maker, on the thickest setting. The dough will not be smooth at first. Fold it over, and repeat, at least 5 times, until the dough is smooth. Run it through at the next setting, then the next, until you end up at the 2nd or 3rd thinnest setting. Cut into squares.
  4. Pipe about 2 tablespoons of the filling onto a sheet of pasta and fold it over. Use a ravioli cutter to seal and cut the edges. repeat until you run out of filling or pasta or feel like you have made enough.
  5. Bring a pot of well salted water to a boil and preheat a large frying pan.
  6. Add the bacon to the frying pan and cook until almost crispy but not quite. Strain excess bacon fat.
  7. Add the brussels to the pan and cook to brown on all sides. Meanwhile drop the ravioli into the boiling water.
  8. Stir the cream into the bacon and brussel mix. Use a handheld strainer to get the ravioli out of the boiling water and right into the frying pan. Stir well and cook 3 minutes. Serve.

