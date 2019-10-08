Pumpkin Week: Homemade ravioli with Brussels sprouts and bacon

(Mass Appeal) – Dan Whalen, blogger from The Food in my Beard, celebrated Pumpkin Week with us by showing us his amazing recipe for homemade pumpkin ravioli – topped with Brussels sprouts and bacon.
Pumpkin Ravioli with Brussel Sprouts and Bacon
- 3 cups flour
- 4 eggs
- salt
- 3 cups cubed pumpkin
- 1 shallot cut into quarters
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- 5 sage leaves
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 pound brussel sprouts, into quarters
- 10 strips of bacon, diced
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1/2 cup of heavy cream
- Mix the flour and eggs in a bowl with the salt. Mix well and knead for 5 minutes to form a smooth ball. Cover with plastic wrap and store in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 400. Add the pumpkin to a baking sheet with some oil and the shallot. Mix it well until coated. Roast for about 30 minutes until the pumpkin is tender. Add to a bowl and add in the sage and nutmeg. Blend until smooth with a hand blender. Stir in an egg and the Parmesan cheese. Chill this mixture and add to a piping bag.
- Roll the dough out in a pasta maker, on the thickest setting. The dough will not be smooth at first. Fold it over, and repeat, at least 5 times, until the dough is smooth. Run it through at the next setting, then the next, until you end up at the 2nd or 3rd thinnest setting. Cut into squares.
- Pipe about 2 tablespoons of the filling onto a sheet of pasta and fold it over. Use a ravioli cutter to seal and cut the edges. repeat until you run out of filling or pasta or feel like you have made enough.
- Bring a pot of well salted water to a boil and preheat a large frying pan.
- Add the bacon to the frying pan and cook until almost crispy but not quite. Strain excess bacon fat.
- Add the brussels to the pan and cook to brown on all sides. Meanwhile drop the ravioli into the boiling water.
- Stir the cream into the bacon and brussel mix. Use a handheld strainer to get the ravioli out of the boiling water and right into the frying pan. Stir well and cook 3 minutes. Serve.