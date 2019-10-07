Pumpkin Week: Make your own chai tea pumpkin latte

Breaking News
(Mass Appeal) – Using natural ingredients at home, you can craft a delicious pumpkin chai tea latte! Sean Condon, Owner of Perfect Cuppa Tea shows us how it’s done.

Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte
INGREDIENTS
Latte
½ cup of green tea (caffeinated or decaf is up to you)
½ cup vanilla almond milk or milk of choice
2 tablespoons real pumpkin purée
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract or a splash of vanilla creamer
¼ chai spice
¼ teaspoon pumpkin spice blend (or ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon, ⅛ teaspoon ground ginger, dash of nutmeg, dash of cloves)
Tiny dash salt

