Pumpkin Week: Stuffed sugar pumpkins two ways

(Mass Appeal) – We kicked off Pumpkin Week in the kitchen with Connie Adams from the Yellow Stonehouse Farm, learning about the different varieties of pumpkins. Adams also shared recipes on how to make stuffed sugar pumpkins two ways – both sweet and savory.
Adams stated that sugar pumpkins do have a higher sugar content than carving pumpkins, making the flesh ideal for cooking and baking.
The savory sugar pumpkin is stuffed with sausage, onion and cheese, while the sweet pumpkin is filled with a bread pudding with raisins and plums. To serve, cut the pumpkins in wedges and serve by the slice.
Stuffed Sugar Pumpkins – Basic Ingredients
- 1 medium sugar pumpkin
- 3/4 beaten eggs
- 2 cups whole milk
- 6 cups bread cubes
Savory Ingredients
- 2 Tsp ground sage of thyme
- 1/2 Cup chopped onion
- 1/2 Cup diced ham, pork or crumbled sausage
- 1/2 Cup shredded cheese of your choice
- 1/2 Cup chopped pepper
- Salt and pepper
Sweet Ingredients
- 2 Tsp cinnamon and/or nutmeg
- 1 Tbl vanilla extract
- 1/2 Cup dried fruit or diced stone fruit or 1 cup of berries of your choice
- 3/4 Cup sugar or 1/2 cup honey or maple syrup
- 1/4 salt
Instructions:
- Preheat Oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut out top of pumpkin around the stem and then remove the seeds. Scrape out the papery remains of the seeds.
- Beat eggs and milk together until frothy.
- Add either sweet or savory ingredients and mix together thoroughly. Add 3 cups breadcrumbs and then add 1 cup at a time stopping when most of the liquid is sopped up.
- Pour the custard into the hollowed-out pumpkin. Place the pumpkin in a baking dish and bake for 45 minutes until the custard is a well set. Use a long skewer to test for doneness – making sure it’s cooked in the middle. When set, remove and let cool for 10 minutes on a wire rack. To serve, slice into wedges like pie. If sweet, top with whipped cream. If savory, sprinkle with shredded cheese or more herbs. Enjoy!