Pumpkin Week: Stuffed sugar pumpkins two ways

(Mass Appeal) – We kicked off Pumpkin Week in the kitchen with Connie Adams from the Yellow Stonehouse Farm, learning about the different varieties of pumpkins. Adams also shared recipes on how to make stuffed sugar pumpkins two ways – both sweet and savory.

Adams stated that sugar pumpkins do have a higher sugar content than carving pumpkins, making the flesh ideal for cooking and baking.

The savory sugar pumpkin is stuffed with sausage, onion and cheese, while the sweet pumpkin is filled with a bread pudding with raisins and plums. To serve, cut the pumpkins in wedges and serve by the slice.

Stuffed Sugar Pumpkins – Basic Ingredients

1 medium sugar pumpkin

3/4 beaten eggs

2 cups whole milk

6 cups bread cubes

Savory Ingredients

2 Tsp ground sage of thyme

1/2 Cup chopped onion

1/2 Cup diced ham, pork or crumbled sausage

1/2 Cup shredded cheese of your choice

1/2 Cup chopped pepper

Salt and pepper

Sweet Ingredients

2 Tsp cinnamon and/or nutmeg

1 Tbl vanilla extract

1/2 Cup dried fruit or diced stone fruit or 1 cup of berries of your choice

3/4 Cup sugar or 1/2 cup honey or maple syrup

1/4 salt

Instructions:

