Pumpkin Week: Try these healthy pumpkin oat breakfast cookies

(Mass Appeal) – Cookies for breakfast? Why not, with this healthy version. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie shows us how to make Pumpkin Oat Breakfast Cookies.

Pumpkin Oat Breakfast Cookies
By: Ashley Tresoline ©
Ingredients:
½ cup pumpkin puree
½ tsp. salt
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon
¼ cup ground flaxseed
½ cup pumpkin seeds
½ cup dried cranberries or raisins
1/3 cup mini chocolate chips
1 cup rolled old fashioned oats
¼ cup honey
¼ coconut oil, melted
2 eggs
Directions:
Preheat the oven 350ᵒ .Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a small bowl warm coconut oil and honey. (Use either microwave or stovetop on low) In a large bowl combine oats, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, ground flaxseed, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Add pumpkin puree, eggs and warmed coconut oil and honey. Stir until well combined. Use a ¼ cup measure or scoop to drop the cookies onto the baking sheet. (Flatten slightly.) Bake for 15-20 minutes until the edges are lightly browned. Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

