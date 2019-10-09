Pumpkin Week: Try these healthy pumpkin oat breakfast cookies

(Mass Appeal) – Cookies for breakfast? Why not, with this healthy version. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie shows us how to make Pumpkin Oat Breakfast Cookies.

Pumpkin Oat Breakfast Cookies

By: Ashley Tresoline ©

Ingredients:

½ cup pumpkin puree

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon

¼ cup ground flaxseed

½ cup pumpkin seeds

½ cup dried cranberries or raisins

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

1 cup rolled old fashioned oats

¼ cup honey

¼ coconut oil, melted

2 eggs

Directions:

Preheat the oven 350ᵒ .Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a small bowl warm coconut oil and honey. (Use either microwave or stovetop on low) In a large bowl combine oats, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, ground flaxseed, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Add pumpkin puree, eggs and warmed coconut oil and honey. Stir until well combined. Use a ¼ cup measure or scoop to drop the cookies onto the baking sheet. (Flatten slightly.) Bake for 15-20 minutes until the edges are lightly browned. Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container.