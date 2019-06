Brian Hale and Scotty Swan, also known as DJ SwanStar, got us ready for the Bing Arts Center’s upcoming Purple Party.



DATES & TIMES: Friday, June 7, 8 pm until 10 pm

ADDRESS: 716 Sumner Avenue, Springfield, MA 01108



ABOUT THE EVENT: Celebrate His Purpleness’ Birthday at the Bing with DJ Swandini spinning your favorite dance hits!