Putting a healthy twist on the classic Caesar’s salad

(Mass Appeal) – A favorite salad of many is the Caesar salad, but, in its traditional form, it is probably not the healthiest for us. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is going to show us how to put a twist on this favorite by lightening it up as a non-creamy dressed Brussel sprout Caesar.

Shaved Brussels Sprout Caesar Salad



Ingredients:

2 bags baby brussels sprouts, shaved

¼ olive oil

1 lemon juice and zest

¼ cup parmesan cheese

1 tbs. Dijon mustard

½ shallot, shaved

Optional: Top with pumpkin seeds or toasted breadcrumbs.

In the bowl of a food processor add the brussels sprouts and ½ shallot. (Make sure they are washed and trimmed.) Pulse until the Brussels sprouts are shaved. Add the shaved brussels sprouts to a medium bowl.

In a small bowl add the Dijon mustard, zest and juice of lemon. Whisk together and add salt and pepper to taste. While whisking, drizzle in the ¼ olive oil until the dressing comes together. Finally, add in the ¼ cup parmesan cheese to the dressing. Pour desired amount over the shaved Brussels sprouts and shallot and toss until just coated. Top with pumpkin seeds and toasted breadcrumbs.