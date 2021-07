(Mass Appeal) – Shriners Hospital in Springfield is holding the inaugural Putting for a Purpose mini golf tournament on September 9, 10 and 11, at McCray’s Farm in South Hadley.

This family-friendly fundraiser, which Shriners plans to make an annual event, will help raise money for patient care right here in Springfield.

For details about the event and for registration information, visit puttingforapurpose.org.

